He Was Fantastic – Tottenham Star Impressed By 26-Year-Old Nice Man

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has extended his support towards his counterpart Walter Benitez at former club Nice, praising the shot-stopper's impressive performances in Ligue 1 this season.



Lloris, who came up through the ranks at Nice, made the switch to the Premier League during the summer of 2012, when he joined Spurs from Lyon.













Despite seeking greener pastures, Lloris’ wait for a trophy with Spurs continues to go on, after suffering defeat in the Champions League final against Liverpool earlier this month.



And although he left Nice for Lyon more than a decade ago, Lloris still keeps an eye on the developments at his first club.





The Frenchman has extended his support towards Nice shot-stopper Benitez and heaped praise on the goalkeeper for his performances this season.







Lloris claimed that Benitez was fantastic for Nice this term and tipped his hat towards the player for winning a lot of points for the team, while also acknowledging his humility and warm personality.



“He was fantastic. He contributed to the success of the team and their good season”, Lloris told French daily the Nice-Matin.





“He gained a lot of points all by himself.



"I also like his personality, his humility.”



Benitez notched up 17 clean sheets for Nice in all competitions, as the southern French side managed a finish of seventh in Ligue 1.

