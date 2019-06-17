XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/06/2019 - 13:21 BST

He Was Fantastic – Tottenham Star Impressed By 26-Year-Old Nice Man

 




Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has extended his support towards his counterpart Walter Benitez at former club Nice, praising the shot-stopper's impressive performances in Ligue 1 this season.

Lloris, who came up through the ranks at Nice, made the switch to the Premier League during the summer of 2012, when he joined Spurs from Lyon.  


 



Despite seeking greener pastures, Lloris’ wait for a trophy with Spurs continues to go on, after suffering defeat in the Champions League final against Liverpool earlier this month.

And although he left Nice for Lyon more than a decade ago, Lloris still keeps an eye on the developments at his first club.
 


The Frenchman has extended his support towards Nice shot-stopper Benitez and heaped praise on the goalkeeper for his performances this season.



Lloris claimed that Benitez was fantastic for Nice this term and tipped his hat towards the player for winning a lot of points for the team, while also acknowledging his humility and warm personality.

“He was fantastic. He contributed to the success of the team and their good season”, Lloris told French daily the Nice-Matin.
 


“He gained a lot of points all by himself.

"I also like his personality, his humility.”

Benitez notched up 17 clean sheets for Nice in all competitions, as the southern French side managed a finish of seventh in Ligue 1.
 