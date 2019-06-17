XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/06/2019 - 22:07 BST

I’m Being Asked For Autographs – Celtic Loanee Excited To Work Under Henrik Larsson

 




Celtic loan star Kundai Benyu is excited about the appointment of Bhoys legend Henrik Larsson as coach of Swedish side Helsingborg.

Benyu is currently on loan at Helsingborg, who opted to sack coach Per-Ola Ljung at the weekend after a poor start to the season in the Allsvenskan, and turned to Larsson.


 



The Celtic legend has taken the helm at Helsingborg for a second time and will look to guide the side up the Swedish top flight standings.

Larsson's arrival has given Benyu the chance to work with a Bhoys icon and he is hoping the former striker can have an impact.
 


"I hope he can give us a new start", Benyu told Swedish daily HD.



Word of Larsson's appointment has already reached Celtic and Benyu admits he has already been asked for autographs.

"My Celtic friends have already heard about it and asked if I can get autographs", the midfielder added.
 


Benyu, who signed a four-year contract with Celtic in 2017, has clocked five appearances in the Allsvenskan for Helsingborg so far this season.

The 21-year-old will hope Larsson's appointment at the Swedish club can lead to further playing time in the coming weeks.

 