I’ve Heard Great Things About Steven Gerrard – Rangers New Boy

Rangers midfielder Jordan Jones has admitted he cannot wait to start working with Steven Gerrard at Ibrox, especially as he has heard plenty about his managerial abilities.



The Northern Ireland international agreed a pre-contract deal with Rangers in January, midway through an impressive season with Kilmarnock under Steve Clarke.













Jones was an integral member of the Killie side that secured qualification for Europe this term and as such, attracted the attention of Rangers, who acted quickly and secured his services on a free transfer.



And following his switch to Ibrox during the close season, Jones has admitted he cannot wait to start working with Gerrard in the upcoming campaign.





The 24-year-old revealed he has heard that Gerrard is a fantastic manager and feels the chats the duo shared have been very positive so far.







Jones also insisted that like every young boy growing up as a footballer, he also watched Gerrard play during his formative years and reiterated he is excited to be working with the Englishman.



“Every young boy used to watch him play. He was a fantastic player and from what I have heard, he is a fantastic manager”, Jones told Rangers TV.





“The chats I have had with him have been really good and positive, and I can’t wait to get going with him.”



Rangers return to action on 7th July, when they face Oxford United in a pre-season friendly at Ibrox.

