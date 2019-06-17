XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/06/2019 - 16:03 BST

La Liga Pair Keen On Chelsea Star, Blues Not Willing To Sell

 




Chelsea are not interested in selling Willian, despite Barcelona and Atletico Madrid being prepared to pay £35m for his services, according to Sky Sports News.

The Blues recently lost Eden Hazard to Real Madrid and as their transfer ban has not yet been frozen are not in a position to make signings this summer.


 



Willian has regularly been linked with a switch to La Liga in recent years and again has interest this summer.

Both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are ready to offer Willian a new home in Spanish football and are prepared to pay £35m.
 


But the Blues do not want to let the Brazilian winger move on.



It remains to be seen if Barcelona or Atletico Madrid indicate they are prepared to pay a higher fee for Willian and whether that shifts the needle at Stamford Bridge.

Willian has been on the books at Chelsea since a 2013 switch from Anzhi Makhachkala.
 


He has enjoyed regular game time with the Blues and has collected five major honours during his time at the club.

 