X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/06/2019 - 12:06 BST

League One Club Supremo Plays Down Talk of Swoop For Nottingham Forest Star

 




Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has played down talk of Posh eyeing a swoop for Nottingham Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt this summer.

Bridcutt, who joined Nottingham Forest from Leeds United in the summer of 2017, made just a single appearance in the Championship in the recently concluded season.  

 



And following a disappointing campaign at the City Ground, Bridcutt has been linked with a move away from the Tricky Trees in the summer transfer window.

It has been claimed that Peterborough are interested in launching a move for Bridcutt, who is unlikely to have a future with Nottingham Forest beyond the summer.
 


However, the Peterborough chairman has insisted Posh are not eyeing making an attempt to snare Bridcutt away from Nottingham Forest this summer.



When asked by a user about a potential swoop for Bridcutt, MacAnthony said on Twitter: “No Jamie, nothing doing.”

Briductt made just four appearances in total for Nottingham Forest during their recently concluded domestic season.
 


The 30-year-old is a product of the Chelsea academy.

He has earned two caps for Scotland in the past.

Peterborough missed out on a playoff berth by a single point in League One this term, as they finished seventh, behind Doncaster Rovers.   
 