X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/06/2019 - 12:32 BST

Leeds United and Middlesbrough Held Striker Interest, Lost Out To Championship Rivals

 




Leeds United and Middlesbrough were amongst the clubs interested in Macauley Bonne, who has joined Charlton Athletic on a three-year deal.

Bonne turned on the style in the National League with Leyton Orient this term and fired the club to promotion to League Two, but he will not be there to guide them back into league football.


 



Charlton have paid a £200,000 release clause to take Bonne to the Valley and it appears they have beaten off significant competition for his signature.

Leeds, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town were all keen on the 23-year-old, according to the Sun, but Charlton have won the race.
 


Bonne netted 49 goals over the course of two seasons in the National League with Leyton Orient.



And now Charlton will be looking for the striker to make the step up to Championship level and continue to find the back of the net with regularity.

Bonne had been due at the Africa Cup of Nations this summer as part of the Zimbabwe squad.
 


However, a passport issue meant that Bonne is missing out on the summer tournament in Egypt.

 