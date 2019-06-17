Leeds United Join Race For Ovie Ejaria, Reading Still Tipped To Have Edge

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have now joined Reading in the hunt to sign Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria.



The 21-year-old is expected to again head away from Liverpool this summer after a series of loan spells.













Ejaria spent time at Sunderland in the first half of 2018, while he turned out for Rangers in the first half of last season before homesickness saw his stint at Ibrox terminated.



The midfielder ended the campaign at Championship side Reading and the Royals have been leading the chase to sign him again.





However, according to former Reading Chronicle journalist Courtney Friday, Leeds have now entered the race to sign Ejaria.







The Whites have been tipped to focus on loans from Premier League clubs over the course of the summer as they prepare to balance the books after a season in which they missed out on promotion.



But despite Leeds being in the mix for Ejaria, it is claimed Reading still remain his most likely destination.





Ejaria spent time in the youth ranks at Arsenal before switching to Liverpool in 2014 and he penned a long-term contract with the Reds before joining Rangers on loan last summer.



