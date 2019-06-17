Leeds United Must Strengthen This Department – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton has insisted the Whites must strengthen their squad with another centre-back in the summer transfer window.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men narrowly missed out on promotion this season and are already gearing up to push for automatic promotion next year.











Leeds have identified a number of potential targets in the ongoing summer transfer window, as they aim to win promotion to the top flight, where they have not played since 2004.



And ahead of the upcoming domestic campaign, Prutton feels Leeds must add more depth to their defence before the transfer window in England slams shut.





The former Whites star insisted Leeds must look to rope in another centre-back in the transfer window to provide cover for the likes of Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper, in case of an injury or suspension.







Prutton also suggested Ben White, who has been linked with a move to Leeds, could prove to be a good addition, if they can snare him away from Brighton this summer.



“Another defensive option is also good to have because we have seen the permutations of who has played”, Prutton wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Post.





“We have had Kalvin Phillips in there but you would say Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper are the first choices at centre-back but they do need another option from an injury and disciplinary point of view and a young player like White would also be good for competition for places.”



Leeds will face rivals Manchester United and Western Sydney Wanderers as part of their pre-season preparations in Australia next month.

