Leeds United Poised To Offload 22-Year-Old Flop

Leeds United are moving to offload flop Yosuke Ideguchi, who is in line for a return to former club Gamba Osaka.



The Whites opted to take a chance on the Japanese midfielder and paid Gamba Osaka a fee of £500,000 to snap him up 18 months ago.













But the move has not worked out for either party and with Ideguchi firmly out of Marcelo Bielsa's plans at Elland Road, Leeds are ready to send him back to Japan, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.



It is unclear what level of fee Leeds would be looking at banking for the 22-year-old midfielder.







He was instantly sent on loan to Spain with Cultural Leonesa after signing for Leeds, as he looked to get game time to win a spot in the Japan squad for the 2018 World Cup; he failed to make the final cut for the Blue Samuari.



Ideguchi was then sent on loan to Germany last season with second tier club Greuther Furth.





But he suffered a knee ligament injury which severely restricted his playing time and is now looking to head home to get his career back on track.



