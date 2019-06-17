XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/06/2019 - 13:07 BST

PSG Unhappy With Lille’s Offer For Former Celtic Loan Star Timothy Weah

 




Paris Saint-Germain want more than the sum Lille are offering to sign former Celtic loan star Timothy Weah on a permanent deal this summer.

The 19-year-old secured a six-month loan switch to Celtic in January and netted four goals in all competitions for the Scottish champions.
 



Weah has been linked with a potential return to Celtic, but the Bhoys appear yet to have made an approach and Lille are leading the chase to offer the American a new home.

Lille have made a proposal to sign Weah as they look to do a permanent deal with PSG.
 


But according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, PSG are unhappy by the terms put forward by Lille for Weah.



It is claimed the Ligue 1 champions are demanding more than the €5m offered by Lille, who have also attached a 50 per cent sell on clause to the deal.

As such, the negotiations between both side have hit a stumbling block, but Lille remain confident of snaring Weah away from PSG in the summer transfer window.
 


Weah's PSG contract has another two years left to run and it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football when next season rolls around. 
 