PSG Unhappy With Lille’s Offer For Former Celtic Loan Star Timothy Weah

Paris Saint-Germain want more than the sum Lille are offering to sign former Celtic loan star Timothy Weah on a permanent deal this summer.



The 19-year-old secured a six-month loan switch to Celtic in January and netted four goals in all competitions for the Scottish champions.









Weah has been linked with a potential return to Celtic, but the Bhoys appear yet to have made an approach and Lille are leading the chase to offer the American a new home.



Lille have made a proposal to sign Weah as they look to do a permanent deal with PSG.





But according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, PSG are unhappy by the terms put forward by Lille for Weah.







It is claimed the Ligue 1 champions are demanding more than the €5m offered by Lille, who have also attached a 50 per cent sell on clause to the deal.



As such, the negotiations between both side have hit a stumbling block, but Lille remain confident of snaring Weah away from PSG in the summer transfer window.





Weah's PSG contract has another two years left to run and it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football when next season rolls around.

