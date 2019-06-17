Rangers Closing In On Capture of 21-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are closing in on the signing of Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo after the player arrived at the club's training base for a medical.



Gers boss Steven Gerrard is keen to continue to use his contacts at Anfield to bolster the Rangers squad and Ojo appears to be Ibrox bound.













He was snapped arriving at Rangers' training base on Monday morning and a season-long loan is reportedly on the cards.



The 21-year-old spent last term on loan in France with top tier side Reims.





He struggled for game time at Reims, enjoying the majority of his Ligue 1 action from the bench, but did clock all 90 minutes in a 4-1 loss at the Parc des Princes against Paris Saint-Germain.







Ojo will be aiming to clock up a full season of regular game time if he completes the move to Rangers as he bids to kick on with his development.



The former MK Dons youngster has had a series of loan spells away from Liverpool.





Ojo spent time at Wigan Athletic, Wolves and Fulham, prior to his loan switch to Reims in France.



