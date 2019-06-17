Rangers Debut Will Be Surreal Experience – Gers New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Jordan Jones believes it will be surreal to step out as a Rangers player for the first time ever, after making the switch from Kilmarnock this summer.



The 24-year-old struck a pre-contract agreement with Rangers during the winter transfer window to move on from Rugby Park at the end of the recently concluded season.











Jones is now preparing to get ready for the upcoming season and will be eyeing impressing Steven Gerrard during the pre-season friendlies next month.



And ahead of his first ever appearance for the Old Firm giants, Jones firmly believes his debut will be a surreal experience for him.





The Northern Irishman admitted he has thought about it for a very long time and insists he will be over the moon when the moment arrives in the coming weeks.







“It is something I have thought about for a really long time”, Jones told Rangers TV.



“I think when the moment does come [to make my Rangers debut], it will be surreal but I will be over the moon when it happens.”





Jones directly contributed to eight goals in the Scottish Premiership this term.



He has agreed to join Rangers on a four-year deal.

