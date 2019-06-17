Romelu Lukaku Must Leave Manchester United – Roberto Martinez

Follow @insidefutbol





Belgium coach Roberto Martinez believes it is clear that Romelu Lukaku must leave Manchester United this summer.



Lukaku has been strongly linked with a switch away from Old Trafford in the current transfer window, with Italian giants Inter keen.













Manchester United are prepared to sell for the right price, tipped to be €75m, but Inter have so far not been willing to reach such a level of offer.



Martinez has now weighed into the saga and stressed that Lukaku must move on because the situation does not at present work for club or player.





"It’s clear that Romelu Lukaku needs to leave Man United", Martinez told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.







"It would be good for both parties.



"It’s now up to Rom to find the right club."





New Inter coach Antonio Conte wants Lukaku at the San Siro and the Italian giants have already prepared a contract for the former Chelsea striker.



But the Nerazzurri must come to an agreement with Manchester United on a fee, while it remains to be seen if other clubs could yet join the hunt for the Belgian.



