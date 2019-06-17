Ryan Kent Would Benefit From Working With Marcelo Bielsa – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star David Prutton firmly believes Liverpool winger Ryan Kent would benefit from working under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road next season.



Kent, who enjoyed an impressive stint on loan with Rangers this term, has been linked with another move away from Liverpool this summer.











Steven Gerrard remains keen on retaining Kent’s services for at least another season, while Leeds have also identified him as a target in the summer transfer window.



And in the wake of the rumours linking Kent with Leeds, Prutton has claimed the Liverpool youngster would thrive under the guidance of Bielsa at Elland Road next season.





The former Leeds star also feels Kent could be set for a remarkable season in the Championship, like fellow Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson at Derby County this season, if he decides to join Leeds.







“I don’t know too much about the kid Kent but you only have to look at the other Liverpool loanee in the Championship last season in Harry Wilson who did wonderfully well at Derby”, Prutton wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Post.



“I’m not saying it’s an exact science but Kent will have worked under Jurgen Klopp, under Lee Johnson on loan at Bristol City and most recently under Steven Gerrard at Rangers and that’s three very good coaches.”





Prutton went on to claim that Kent has already worked with several good managers in his career and that working with Bielsa would only add to his potential.



“I don’t know much about Gerrard on a day-to-day basis but Klopp’s ability is there for all to see and having spoken to Lee and watched his teams over his managerial career, I can see how good a coach he is”, he continued.



“Kent is surely a player that would benefit from being under Bielsa and if he’s anything like Wilson then he would be a great addition.”



Kent was named PFA Young Player of the Year in Scotland for his performances this season and has a contract at Anfield that runs until 2022.

