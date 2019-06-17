XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/06/2019 - 21:39 BST

Serie A Club Supremo Backs Marco Giampaolo To Follow Arsenal Model At AC Milan

 




Empoli president Fabrizio Corsi feels Marco Giampaolo is the perfect candidate to take over as coach at AC Milan and mould an Arsenal-style project at the San Siro.

The Rossoneri missed out on securing qualification to the Champions League this season, as they finished behind rivals Inter and Atalanta in Serie A.  

 



As such, the Italian giants are eyeing rebuilding the squad to help them secure a return to Europe’s elite competition at least next year.

Gennaro Gattuso has parted company with AC Milan and the Rossoneri are expected to appoint former Empoli and Sampdoria coach Giampaolo as his replacement.
 


And in the wake of the rumours linking Giampaolo with AC Milan, Corsi feels the 51-year-old is the ideal candidate to initiate an Arsenal-style approach that will focus on enhancing young talents under Ivan Gazidis next season.



“Another choice that intrigues me and convinces me [is the appointment of Giampaolo at AC Milan]”, Corsi told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“Giampaolo is the perfect coach for the project of the new Milan: enhancing the young talents and then perhaps putting them on the Arsenal-style market.
 


“I consider it as a big jump [from Sampdoria] and I take this opportunity to wish good luck to him as well as to [Maurizio] Sarri [at Juventus].”

AC Milan have been linked with a swoop for Arsenal linked Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet, who both worked under Giampaolo at Sampdoria, in the summer transfer window.   
 