Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices.



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter.

 

17/06/2019 - 14:59 BST

Torino Showing Interest In Everton and West Ham Linked Serie A Star

 




Torino have entered the chase to land Everton and West Ham United linked Maxime Gonalons from Roma during the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman, who was deemed surplus to requirements at the Stadio Olimpico last summer, spent the recently concluded season on loan at Sevilla.  


 



Despite moving elsewhere in search of regular playing time, Gonalons made just 13 appearances in all competitions for Sevilla due to recurring injuries.

And following his return to Rome this summer, he could be on the move again after being linked with a switch to the Premier League.
 


Everton and West Ham have been in touch with Gonalons over the possibility of joining on loan during the ongoing summer transfer window.



However, according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Torino have now entered the chase to land Gonalons from Rome this summer.

It is claimed the Italian club have identified Gonalons as the ideal candidate to bolster their ranks and want to sign him on an initial loan with an option to make it permanent at a later date.
 


Although Torino are keen on landing the player, it remains to be seen whether Gonalons will snub the interest from the Premier League to remain in Serie A.

The 30-year-old is under contract with the Giallorossi until the summer of 2021.

He made the switch to Serie A with Roma after leaving Lyon in 2017.   
 