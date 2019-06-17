XRegister
17/06/2019 - 11:56 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Could Rekindle Interest In Real Madrid Schemer

 




Tottenham Hotspur could be interested in signing Isco, if the Real Madrid midfielder is for sale at an acceptable price, according to Football.London.

The Spanish giants have strengthened their squad with the additions of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy in the summer transfer window, as they continue their rebuilding process.  


 



And ahead of the upcoming season, Zinedine Zidane could offload some first team players who are not expected to play a part under him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Isco has regularly been linked with a move to Tottenham, where boss Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan..
 


And Tottenham could be interested in landing Isco in the summer if he is available at a price they are willing to pay.



Los Blancos are likely to demand a hefty fee for Isco, and it remains to be seen whether Spurs can facilitate a summer transfer for the schemer.

The 27-year-old scored three goals from 27 appearances in La Liga this season.
 


He has a contract with Real Madrid that runs until 2022.

Spurs have also been linked with moves for Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele this summer.

However, they have yet to give any indication of meeting the asking prices set by Real Betis or Lyon.   
 