XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/06/2019 - 21:30 BST

Toulouse Signal Expected Departure of Celtic Target Christopher Jullien

 




Toulouse have sent a signal that they expect the departure of Celtic linked centre-back Christopher Jullien this summer by zeroing in on a replacement.

The Hoops are eyeing strengthening their squad over the course of the summer, as they aim to maintain their domestic success in Scotland next season.  

 



As such, they have made a move for Jullien as the ideal candidate to bolster their defence, following the departure of Dedryck Boyata, who joined Hertha Berlin on a free transfer.

Toulouse are likely to demand a fee in the region of €8m and €10m to cash in on Jullien during the ongoing summer transfer window.
 


Celtic have shown Jullien arojnd their facilities in Glasgow and in a sign they do expect to lose the defender this summer, a replacement has been identified.



According to French outlet Les Violets, Toulouse have identified Pablo Martinez, who is out of contract at Strasbourg, as the ideal option to replace Jullien, should he leave the club this summer.

It is claimed Toulouse want to secure a deal for Martinez, but could face competition from other French clubs in Nimes, Dijon and Troyes, due to the defender’s imminent free transfer status.
 


Despite their interest, Celtic have yet to tie up a deal for Jullien, who has opened up on his desire to play in the Premier League.

Jullien is under contract at Toulouse until 2021.

He notched up 35 appearances in all competitions for the French club this term.   
 