Toulouse Signal Expected Departure of Celtic Target Christopher Jullien

Toulouse have sent a signal that they expect the departure of Celtic linked centre-back Christopher Jullien this summer by zeroing in on a replacement.



The Hoops are eyeing strengthening their squad over the course of the summer, as they aim to maintain their domestic success in Scotland next season.











As such, they have made a move for Jullien as the ideal candidate to bolster their defence, following the departure of Dedryck Boyata, who joined Hertha Berlin on a free transfer.



Toulouse are likely to demand a fee in the region of €8m and €10m to cash in on Jullien during the ongoing summer transfer window.





Celtic have shown Jullien arojnd their facilities in Glasgow and in a sign they do expect to lose the defender this summer, a replacement has been identified.







According to French outlet Les Violets, Toulouse have identified Pablo Martinez, who is out of contract at Strasbourg, as the ideal option to replace Jullien, should he leave the club this summer.



It is claimed Toulouse want to secure a deal for Martinez, but could face competition from other French clubs in Nimes, Dijon and Troyes, due to the defender’s imminent free transfer status.





Despite their interest, Celtic have yet to tie up a deal for Jullien, who has opened up on his desire to play in the Premier League.



Jullien is under contract at Toulouse until 2021.



He notched up 35 appearances in all competitions for the French club this term.

