West Ham Ready To Sell Issa Diop To Manchester United For Certain Price, Source Close To Player Says

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United would sell Issa Diop to Manchester United for a fee of £60m, a source close to the player has told Sky Sports News.



The Red Devils are keen on landing Diop as they look to revamp their defence, but West Ham have taken a strictly not for sale line so far.













However, a source close to the player has indicated that the Hammers would indeed sell if they are offered a fee of £60m by Manchester United.



It is claimed though that West Ham would want a Manchester United player as part of a deal, however the Red Devils are not prepared to let the Hammers have the player they have identified.





To further add to the saga, both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been in touch with Diop's representatives.







The defender's fine debut campaign in the Premier League has not gone unnoticed and he is now hot property.



As such, the jury is out on whether Manuel Pellegrini will still have Diop on the books by the time the new Premier League season rolls out.





West Ham snapped up Diop from Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse last summer.



