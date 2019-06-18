Agents of Tottenham and Wolves Linked Midfielder Meet AC Milan

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves midfield target Amadou Diawara has been offered to Serie A giants AC Milan.



The 21-year-old midfielder has failed to earn the confidence of Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti and was a bit part player at the San Paolo last season.











The Guinea midfielder is said to be keen on leaving the Serie A giants and Napoli are also believed to be prepared to listen to offers for him ahead of next season.



A move to the Premier League has been mooted is Diawara is believed to be on the radar of Tottenham and Wolves this summer.





But he could also stay in Italy and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the midfielder has been offered to AC Milan during the ongoing window.







His representatives were at AC Milan’s offices on Tuesday morning and discussed the possibility of taking the young midfielder to the San Siro.



The Rossoneri were interested in him in January but there has been a change of guard at the technical level this summer.





It remains to be seen whether the Serie A giants are prepared to rekindle their interest in Diawara, who is ready to leave Napoli.

