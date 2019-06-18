Chelsea Linked With Making Former Player Loans Manager

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are eyeing offering the role of loan manager at Stamford Bridge to Claude Makelele as part of the root-and-branch shake-up in west London this summer.



The Frenchman, who spent five seasons at Chelsea during his playing career, recently left his managerial job with KAS Eupen in the Belgian top flight.











In the wake of the departure of Maurizio Sarri to Juventus, Chelsea are prepared to initiate a major overhaul at Stamford Bridge ahead of the upcoming season.



Frank Lampard is widely tipped as the successor to take over from Sarri in west London, while Petr Cech is linked with joining Chelsea in the role of a technical director.





And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Makelele could be the latest in the line of former Chelsea players to return to the club in a behind-the-scenes role this summer.







It is claimed Chelsea want to appoint Makelele as the loan manager at the club ahead of the upcoming season, where they are restricted by a transfer ban imposed by FIFA.



As such, the Blues will have to severely depend on several of their players who have been out on loan, as well as others coming up through the academy.





Makelele helped KAS Eupen avoid relegation from the Belgian top flight during his two seasons as coach with the club.



The former Chelsea midfielder won six trophies as a player with the Blues.

