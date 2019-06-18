Crystal Palace Spell Out Demands To Manchester United For Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace have asked Manchester United to increase their guaranteed offer for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has also been on Chelsea’s radar, according to the Times.



Manchester United have been in talks with the Eagles for the signature of Wan-Bissaka, but the negotiations are yet to bear fruit.











Crystal Palace have rejected two big-money offers from Manchester United, the latest being a bid of around £35m and bonus payments to the tune of £15m, for the defender.



The Premier League giants have identified the England Under-21 star as their top target and are expected to put in another bid in the coming days.





And Crystal Palace have told Manchester United what they need to do to tip the scales and take Wan-Bissaka to Old Trafford this summer.







Manchester United have been informed that Crystal Palace want the initial bid to be around £45m before they agree to the departure of the full-back.



Crystal Palace are keen to earn around £60m, which could be achieved through various add-ons, from Wan-Bissaka’s departure.





Chelsea are also interested in the player but are currently involved in trying to revoke the transfer ban FIFA imposed on them in the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

