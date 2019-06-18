He Wants AC Milan Stay – Agent of Newcastle United Linked Diego Laxalt

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Newcastle United target Diego Laxalt has insisted that his client wants to stay with AC Milan ahead of the upcoming season.



Laxalt, who joined AC Milan from Genoa last summer, has struggled to make the desired impact with the Rossoneri in his first season with the club.













Newcastle were keen on signing Laxalt in January and have continued to keep a close eye on him, despite failing to snare him away from San Siro during the winter transfer window.



Despite only joining the club last year, it is believed that Laxalt will not be offered another season to turn his fortunes around with AC Milan under the guidance of Marco Giampaolo.





However, Ariel Krasouski, who represents Laxalt, has insisted his clinet wants to stay with the Rossoneri ahead of the upcoming season.







The Uruguayan agent admitted it has been a difficult start to life for Laxalt in Milan, but reiterated that his client wants to stay and make the most of his chances next season.



Krasouski also refused to rule out a move away from Milan this summer by conceding the final decision will be made by Giampaolo.





“Diego wants to stay at Milan”, Krasouski told Italian outlet MilanNews.it.



“In the past year he has felt very good in Milan and wants to stay and take his chances.



“Now we need to see what the ideas are of Giampaolo and the club, but if it was up to Diego he would like to remain with the Rossoneri.”



In addition to Newcastle, Serie A clubs Torino and Atalanta are also closely following developments concerning Laxalt, who has a contract with AC Milan that runs until 2022.

