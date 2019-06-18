XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

18/06/2019 - 15:42 BST

Leeds United To Look For Buying Option In Loan, Premier League Side Not Keen To Agree

 




Brighton would prefer to let Ben White leave the club on a simple loan deal this summer, but Leeds United are likely to want an option to buy.

The 21-year-old centre-back has been identified as one of the club's primary defensive targets by the Leeds recruitment team.  

 



Marcelo Bielsa wants options in defence ahead of next season and Leeds are keen to get their hands on White, who has other suitors in England.

With finances expected to be tight, Leeds are likely to approach Brighton to sign the player on loan for next season with a view to buying him next year.
 


But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Brighton would prefer a simple loan deal as the club still believe he could have a future on the south coast.



The centre-back spent the second half of last season on loan at League One outfit Peterborough and is not expected to be part of Graham Potter’s plans next season.

Leeds are likely to insist on reserving an option to buy as the club would want to keep him at Elland Road if he performs well.
 


White has two years left on his contract to run at Brighton and it remains to be seen if Leeds can convince the Seagulls to insert a purchase option in any loan.   
 