Newcastle United Tipped To Table Offer For Watford Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are poised to put in a bid for Watford wing target Ismaila Sarr during the ongoing transfer window.



The French winger has emerged as a possible summer recruit for several Premier League clubs, but the race is down to two outfits at the moment.











Watford have been pushing to land the 21-year-old Rennes wide-man ahead of next season, but the French outfit have rejected a €30m bid from the Hornets for Sarr.



The Hertfordshire outfit are likely to return with an improved offer in the coming days and weeks, but they could face stiff competition from Newcastle for the player.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Magpies have jumped into the race for the winger and are posed to slap in a bid for Sarr.







The Newcastle offer is expected to be more than Watford’s initial bid, but it is unclear whether it will touch Rennes’ asking price.



The French club are prepared to sell the player, but want to start the negotiations for his sale at the base price of €40m.





Sarr is not pushing to leave the club at the moment and has left it to Rennes to decide whether they want to let him go this summer.

