No One Contacted Me – Arsenal Star’s Agent On Serie A Link

Lucas Torreira’s agent has insisted that he knows nothing about interest from AC Milan in the Arsenal midfielder, but indicated that the player could listen if he receives a call from likely Rossoneri coach Marco Giampaolo.



The Uruguayan midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal after spending just one season at the north London club.











AC Milan have reportedly identified him as their dream signing and considering their options ahead of potentially making a move for the Arsenal star in the coming weeks.



Pablo Bentancurt, Torreira’s agent, denied any knowledge of interest from the Serie A giants and insisted that he only heard about it from the media speculation over his client’s future.





He told Italian outlet Calciomercato.com when asked about AC Milan’s interest in the midfielder: "I know nothing about the Rossoneri's interest, no one contacted me.







“I have learned of this through the press.”





AC Milan are expected to name Giampaolo as their next manager soon and he had a huge effect on Torreira’s career during their spell together at Sampdoria.





And Bentancurt indicated a call from his former coach might make a difference to the midfielder.



Asked would it be special for Torreira if Giampaolo calls him about a move, he said: "Yes, clearly."

