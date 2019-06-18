Rangers Linked Goalkeeper Opts To Make St Gallen Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have missed out on goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, who has opted to join St Gallen from Hertha Berlin.



The 22-year-old, who was linked with a move to Rangers this summer, will instead continue his career in Swiss football.













Klinsmann has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal with St Gallen and is delighted at the chance to enjoy first team football next season, after moving from Hertha Berlin’s second string side.



And following his switch to the Swiss top flight with St Gallen, Klinsmann has vowed to put his best foot forward in an attempt to establish himself as a regular under Peter Zeidler at the AFG Arena.





The shot-stopper admitted that his primary goal is to become the first-choice option at St Gallen and guide the club to the Europa League qualification in his first season.







Klinsmann also added that he wants to be part of the United States national team for the Olympic games in Tokyo next year and stressed he cannot wait to get involved with St Gallen.



“After two years with Hertha, which has helped me a lot, my goals are clear at St Gallen”, Klinsmann told the club’s official website.





“I want to help the team reach the Europa League and I want to be the first-choice goalkeeper as fast as possible.



“Of course, I also want to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo with the United States.



“I'm proud to have signed a two-year contract with this club and will do everything I can to get involved with the club.”



In addition to Rangers, St Gallen also beat off interest from Austria to secure a deal for Klinsmann.

