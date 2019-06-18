Rangers Reopen Talks Over New Contract With Liverpool Linked Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have reopened talks over a new contract for youngster Josh McPake admits rumours of interest from Liverpool, Roma and Borussia Monchengladbach.



The 17-year-old is yet to make his debut for Rangers, but is considered one of the top talents coming out of the club's academy at the moment.













He has a year left on his current deal and the youngster rejected an offer of a new contract from Rangers earlier this year, demanding improved terms.



Liverpool, Roma and Borussia Monchengladbach have registered interest in McPake due to his current contract situation.





But according to the Scottish Daily Record, the two sides are back at the negotiating table to discuss a new contract for the 17-year-old winger.







Rangers want to keep McPake at the club for the long term and are moving forward with their attempt to agree on a new deal with his representatives.



Gerrard is a big fan of the youngster and wants to integrate him into his first team squad soon.





He wants McPake to be part of a pre-season training camp in Portugal later this week and Rangers are hopeful that a deal will be concluded by then.

