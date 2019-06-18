Steven Gerrard Rejects Derby County Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has rejected an approach from Derby County as the Rams seek a possible replacement for Chelsea target Frank Lampard, according to the Times.



Lampard has emerged as Chelsea’s number one choice to replace Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge and the former midfielder is reportedly keen on a return to his former club.











While no formal contact has been made by Chelsea with Derby, Lampard has made it clear to the Championship club that he would like to move once they receive a formal approach.



The Championship outfit are resigned to losing their manager to Chelsea and they are preparing contingency plans to find a replacement.





Gerrard was contacted by the club but the Rangers manager refused to entertain the approach or consider speaking to the Championship club.







The former Liverpool captain signed a four-year contract at Rangers last summer and is intending to carry on his work at Ibrox next season.



Gerrard is targeting a title challenge next season at Rangers and has already signed four new players this summer and is expected to target three more fresh faces.





The 39-year-old wants to manage in the Premier League and believes success at Rangers would get him a job directly in the English top tier without him having the need to prove himself in the Championship.

