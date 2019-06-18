XRegister
Inside Futbol

18/06/2019 - 15:52 BST

Turkish Giants Fail With Offer For Burnley Star

 




Burnley have rejected a loan offer from Besiktas from centre-back Ben Gibson, according to Sky Sports News.

The 26-year-old centre-back joined the Premier League outfit from Middlesbrough last summer for a transfer fee to the tune of £14m.  

 



However, he made little to no impact in his first season at Turf Moor and made just one appearance in the Premier League for Sean Dyche’s side during the 2018/19 campaign.

He could be on the move this summer and Besiktas tabled a bid to sign the defender on loan from Burnley with an option to buy him.
 


But the Premier League outfit have knocked back their bid and are not willing to accept such a formula for Gibson’s departure.



The Turkish giants have identified the former Boro captain as a possible recruit but it is unclear whether they will return to the negotiating table with an improved offer.

There is expected to be more interest from Premier League and Championship clubs in the 26-year-old Englishman.
 


It also remains to be seen whether Gibson is prepared to impress Dyche during pre-season and look to break into the Burnley team over the summer.   
 