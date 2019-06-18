Watford Keen On Loan Move For Barcelona Defender But Player Unwilling

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford have put in an enquiry for Barcelona centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, but the defender is not keen on a move to England this summer.



Barcelona signed the young French defender from Toulouse in January and he made two league appearances in the second half of the season for the Catalan giants.











The France Under-20 international is keen on playing more games next season and Barcelona are claimed to have a plan for his development moving forward.



The Catalan giants are prepared to loan him out and there are suggestions that several Premier League clubs are interested in getting their hands on Todibo.





According to Catalan daily Sport, Watford have touched base with Barcelona for Todibo and are keen to discuss a loan move for the French centre-back.







However, Watford could have a hard time in convincing the 19-year-old to move to Vicarage Road this summer.



The Frenchman and his entourage believe a move to the Premier League is not the right move for him at this stage of his career.





Todibo and his camp believe that at the moment playing in the Premier League would not help his development as needed.

