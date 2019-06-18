West Ham Not Interested In Anthony Martial Sweetener

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have no interest in taking Anthony Martial as part of Manchester United’s attempts to sweeten the deal to sign defender Issa Diop, according to the Guardian.



The Hammers signed the French defender from Toulouse last summer for a fee of £22m and he had an impressive first season in the Premier League.











His performances in England have led to interest from Manchester United and they have already reportedly seen West Ham reject their first offer of €45m and a player.



West Ham have no willingness to sell the centre-back this summer and it has been claimed that a bid of around £60m would also not do the trick for Manchester United for Diop.





There were suggestions West Ham could be interested in signing Martial in a possible swap, but it is now claimed that is not the case.







The Hammers have no interest in the French forward and are sticking to their stance of keeping Diop at the London stadium next season.



The Frenchman was a commanding presence for West Ham in defence and they do not want to break his partnership with Fabian Balbuena.





Manchester United are also looking at Leicester City’s Harry Maguire but are wary of his £90m asking price.

