XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/06/2019 - 15:14 BST

West Ham Not Interested In Anthony Martial Sweetener

 




West Ham United have no interest in taking Anthony Martial as part of Manchester United’s attempts to sweeten the deal to sign defender Issa Diop, according to the Guardian.

The Hammers signed the French defender from Toulouse last summer for a fee of £22m and he had an impressive first season in the Premier League.  

 



His performances in England have led to interest from Manchester United and they have already reportedly seen West Ham reject their first offer of €45m and a player.

West Ham have no willingness to sell the centre-back this summer and it has been claimed that a bid of around £60m would also not do the trick for Manchester United for Diop.
 


There were suggestions West Ham could be interested in signing Martial in a possible swap, but it is now claimed that is not the case.



The Hammers have no interest in the French forward and are sticking to their stance of keeping Diop at the London stadium next season.

The Frenchman was a commanding presence for West Ham in defence and they do not want to break his partnership with Fabian Balbuena.
 


Manchester United are also looking at Leicester City’s Harry Maguire but are wary of his £90m asking price.   
 