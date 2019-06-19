Agent of Liverpool Linked Ousmane Dembele Set To Meet Barcelona Officials

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Liverpool linked winger Ousmane Dembele will meet the Barcelona hierarchy today to discuss his client’s future at the club.



Barcelona paid big money to snare Dembele away from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, but his time at the Nou Camp has not been smooth sailing for him.













The Frenchman struggled with injuries last season, but still managed to make 42 appearances, scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists to his team-mates.



There has been talk of Barcelona considering selling Dembele this summer and Liverpool have been linked with an interest in him.





According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the winger’s agent has set up a meeting with the Barcelona hierarchy today to discuss his client’s future at the club.







His representative will meet Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and technical director Eric Abidal and listen to their plans for Dembele this summer.



Barcelona are likely to spell out their ideas for the player and his agent is expected to communicate whether he has offers on his table for the Frenchman.





There are suggestions Barcelona could look to use Dembele as part of the deal to bring Neymar back from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

