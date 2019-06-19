Agents of Manchester United Target Issa Diop Booked In For West Ham Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are due to hold talks with Issa Diop's representatives next week amid interest in the centre-back from Manchester United, according to Sky Sports News.



The Red Devils are keen to land Diop and have been in touch with the Hammers over a potential deal, but nothing has yet materialised.











Diop has not yet pushed to leave the London Stadium and is happy at West Ham, but he is ambitious to play Champions League football in the future and Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have been in touch with his representatives.



Now the player's agents are to speak to West Ham officials next week.





It remains to be seen what will emerge between the talks as Manchester United monitor developments.







West Ham have meanwhile expressed an interest in Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.



The Hammers have been keen to assess the availability of the player, but it is unclear if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would part with him.





West Ham only snapped up Diop last summer, splashing the cash to sign him from Toulouse.



