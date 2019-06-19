XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/06/2019 - 14:26 BST

Bundesliga Giants Tipped To Beat Portuguese Giants To Liverpool Teenager

 




Schalke are closing in on the signature of Liverpool youngster Rafael Camacho, who has been extensively linked with a move to Portugal this summer.

The 19-year-old has been angling for a move away from the Reds ahead of next season in order to satiate his desire to play more first-team football.  

 



He has been incessantly linked with a move to Portugal and his representatives have been in talks with Portuguese giants Benfica and Sporting Lisbon over a summer switch.

The youngster started out in Sporting Lisbon’s academy and was expected to return to Portugal, but it seems he could be on his way to Germany ahead of next season.
 


According to German magazine Kicker, Camacho has agreed to join Bundesliga giants Schalke this summer and is tipped to play his football in Germany.



It is unclear whether Schalke have an agreement in place with Liverpool and whether it would be a loan move or a permanent switch.

Schalke coach David Wagner is a good friend of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and he could have played a role in convincing Camacho.
 


The player wants to play regular football next season and it seems Schalke are his choice.   
 