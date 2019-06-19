XRegister
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/06/2019 - 11:37 BST

Celtic Eye Former West Brom Transfer Guru For Director of Football Position

 




Celtic are plotting to bring in a director of football and are eyeing former West Brom and Reading transfer guru Nicky Hammond, according to the Sun.

The Scottish champions have been without a director of football since Lee Congerton followed Brendan Rodgers to Leicester City earlier this year.  

 



The Bhoys have been stepping up on their efforts to appoint a new man in that role and it has been claimed that they have zeroed in on the candidate they want.

Hammond has been lined up by the Scottish champions and they are intending to appoint him as the new director of football.
 


The former goalkeeper earned widespread praise for his work at Reading and the club credited him for the Royals earning promotion to the Premier League in 2006 and 2012.



West Brom poached him from Reading but he was sacked last season as part of a major overhaul behind the scenes at Hawthorns.

Hammond is known for having widespread contacts in football and Celtic are hopeful he will shore up their recruitment.
 


He would be expected to work closely with Neil Lennon in adding talent to the Celtic manager’s squad.   
 