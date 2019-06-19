XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/06/2019 - 14:36 BST

Celtic Linked Centre-Back Rejects Standard Liege Contract Offer

 




Celtic target Amir Rrahmani has rejected a contract offer from Standard Liege to leave Dinamo Zagreb for Belgium this summer.

The Kosovo international has piqued the interest from several clubs over the course of the ongoing summer transfer window.  

 



Dinamo Zagreb are open to cashing on Rrahmani and the player has emerged as a target for the likes of Celtic, Amiens and Standard Liege.

The Belgian club had initiated direct contact with Rrahmani by making a contractual offer to snare him away from Croatia during the close season.
 


But, in news which may interest Celtic, according to Belgian daily La Derniere Heure, Rrahmani has decided to knock back the initial offer tabled by Standard Liege.



It is also claimed the Belgian club are unwilling to meet all the demands set by Rrahmani and his agents, but they will continue to work on securing a deal for the defender.

As such, it remains to be seen whether the other interested clubs, including Celtic, make an approach to land Rrahmani from Dinamo Zagreb in the coming weeks.
 


Rrahman is valued in the region of around €2m by the Croatian giants.

The 25-year-old went on to make 27 appearances in all competitions this term.

He is under contract with Dinamo Zagreb until the summer of 2021.   
 