Celtic Target Due At Norwich Today, Transfer Edging Closer

Celtic target David Turnbull is due at Norwich City today after the newly promoted Premier League outfit reached an agreement with Motherwell.



The 19-year-old midfielder’s move to Celtic fell apart after he failed to agree on terms with the Scottish champions earlier this week.











Celtic had a bid accepted by Motherwell but following unsuccessful negotiations with his representatives, the Bhoys made it public that Turnbull had rejected a lucrative contract offer.



And a move to Celtic is not likely now as the player is now on his way to the south, with Norwich close to securing his signature.





Motherwell have accepted a bid in the region of £3m from the Canaries and according to the Press Association, Turnbull is on his way to Norfolk to hold talks with Norwich.







Norwich are hopeful that they will not face the same issues as Celtic and can successfully agree on terms with the player.



Turnbull is likely to undergo a medical once his representatives thrash out an agreement with the Premier League outfit.





The youngster scored nine Scottish Premiership goals in 25 appearances for Motherwell last season.

