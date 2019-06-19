Eintracht Frankfurt Favourites For Southampton Linked Max Kruse

Follow @insidefutbol





Eintracht Frankfurt could be a potential destination for Southampton target Max Kruse in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Germany.



Kruse, who joined Werder Bremen from Wolfsburg in 2016, has refused to extend his contract with the Bundesliga club beyond the end of this month.











The 31-year-old is set to be available on a free transfer this summer and several clubs have already identified him as a potential target in the transfer window.



Fenerbahce have already offered him a contract, while there is also considerable interest from the Premier League, where Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked.





Southampton have also zeroed in on Kruse ahead of the upcoming season, due to his imminent free transfer status that could count as shrewd business.







However, according to German magazine Sport Bild, clubs could face stern competition in the hotly-contested chase for Kruse in the coming weeks.



It is claimed that Eintracht Frankfurt could be the next destination for Kruse, who is keen on playing in European competition next season.





Fenerbahce and Southampton cannot offer him a chance to play in Europe during the upcoming season, while Eintracht Frankfurt have secured a berth in the Europa League.



It is believed that Kruse will demand €6m per year to join any of the clubs interested in him.



Kruse has been capped 14 times at senior level by Germany.

