XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/06/2019 - 21:06 BST

Four Clubs Join Hunt For Cardiff Target Lewis Holtby

 




The scramble for Cardiff City target Lewis Holtby has further gathered pace with four more clubs joining the race for his signature.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has confirmed that he will be leaving Hamburg this summer after his contract with the club expires at the end of the month.  


 



The 28-year-old’s contract situation means several sides have been monitoring him and he has been a player of interest in the British Isles.

Cardiff are keen on taking him to Wales, while he has also been linked with Steven Gerrard's Rangers.
 


And according to German magazine Sport Bild, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, PAOK and MLS outfit Chicago Fire have also joined the race to get their hands on Holtby.



The former Tottenham star has remained a player of value in the market and may be likely to prefer staying in Europe next season.

Chicago Fire are hoping to use Bastian Schweinsteiger to convince the German to move to the United States.
 


He scored four goals and provided five assists for his Hamburg team-mates 26 appearances in the German second tier.   
 