Four Clubs Join Hunt For Cardiff Target Lewis Holtby

Follow @insidefutbol





The scramble for Cardiff City target Lewis Holtby has further gathered pace with four more clubs joining the race for his signature.



The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has confirmed that he will be leaving Hamburg this summer after his contract with the club expires at the end of the month.













The 28-year-old’s contract situation means several sides have been monitoring him and he has been a player of interest in the British Isles.



Cardiff are keen on taking him to Wales, while he has also been linked with Steven Gerrard's Rangers.





And according to German magazine Sport Bild, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, PAOK and MLS outfit Chicago Fire have also joined the race to get their hands on Holtby.







The former Tottenham star has remained a player of value in the market and may be likely to prefer staying in Europe next season.



Chicago Fire are hoping to use Bastian Schweinsteiger to convince the German to move to the United States.





He scored four goals and provided five assists for his Hamburg team-mates 26 appearances in the German second tier.

