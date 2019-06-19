Inter Sporting Director Checks Up On Tottenham Hotspur Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio was in attendance for England Under-21s' opening European Championship clash in Cesena to watch Tottenham Hotspur target Ryan Sessegnon, it has been claimed.



The 19-year-old has been linked with wanting to leave Fulham in the ongoing summer transfer window, following the Cottagers’ relegation to the Championship this season.











Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is an admirer of Sessegnon and remains keen to snare him away from Craven Cottage to strengthen his team ahead of the upcoming campaign.



Sessegnon, who is currently part of the England Under-21 squad participating in the European Championship held in Italy and San Marino, could be open to joining Spurs.





But according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Spurs could face competition from Serie A in their bid to land Sessegnon in the summer transfer window.







It is claimed Ausilio was in attendance during the England Under-21s' 2-1 defeat to France in Cesena on Wednesday to profile Sessegnon and Lucas Tousart of Lyon.



Despite the presence of Ausilio in the stands, it remains to be seen whether Inter are set to enter the race to secure a deal for Sessegnon.





And it is unclear whether Sessegnon would prefer a switch to Serie A over other possible destinations.



Sessegnon netted two goals and registered six assists for his team-mates from 35 appearances in the Premier League this season.

