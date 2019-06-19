I’ve Got To Deal With Rangers Pressure, Gers New Boy Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheyi Ojo has conceded dealing with the pressure at Ibrox will be a stern challenge, but feels it will put him in good stead for the future, following his loan switch to Rangers from Liverpool.



Ojo, who came up through the ranks at Liverpool, made 18 appearances in all competitions during his loan stint with Reims in Ligue 1 this season.











And following his season in France, Ojo has earned himself another season-long loan away from Anfield in the form of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.



The Old Firm giants have secured a loan deal until the end of next season for Ojo, who will now join up with his new team-mates at the Hummel Training Centre for pre-season training.





In the wake of his move to Ibrox, Ojo has conceded that dealing with the pressure of playing for Rangers will be a stern challenge for him next season.







However, the 22-year-old remains confident that the experience at Rangers will put him in good stead for the future by helping him adjust to the demands and challenges at such a big club.



“I watched the Rangers v Celtic game at the end of last season and just seeing the atmosphere in the stadium and the fans was really exciting”, Ojo told Rangers TV.





“It is something I am looking forward to being part of.



“I think I am already with Liverpool and I think if you play for big clubs then you have to deal with the pressure.



“For what I want to achieve in my career I have got to be able to deal with that so I think this is going to be a big challenge.”



In addition to Ojo, Rangers have also signed Jake Hastie, Steven Davis, Jordan Jones and Greg Taylor on permanent deals ahead of the upcoming season.

