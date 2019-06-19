XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/06/2019 - 14:10 BST

Juventus Schedule Decisive Summit With Manchester United Target Adrien Rabiot

 




Juventus have scheduled a meeting with Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot and his representatives as the club look to get a deal over the line to sign him.

The Frenchman is available on a free transfer this summer and has been attracting interest from a slew of clubs across Europe.  

 



Barcelona’s interest in him has cooled over the last few months, but Manchester United and Juventus are the ones who have been linked with pushing to sign him ahead of next season.

The Italian champions are said to have offered him a five-year contract, but the player is yet to decide which club to join this summer.
 


According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has set up a meeting with Rabiot and his entourage, consisting of his representatives and his mother.



The Italian deal-maker is expected to put forward Juventus’ case again and hope to convince the player to make up his mind about moving to Turin.

The Frenchman’s future has been subject to a soap opera since December when PSG suspended him from playing after he refused to sign a new contract.
 


However, he is likely to make a decision soon as he is edging closer to the time of the summer when pre-season preparations are expected to start at most top clubs.   
 