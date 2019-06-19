Juventus Schedule Decisive Summit With Manchester United Target Adrien Rabiot

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have scheduled a meeting with Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot and his representatives as the club look to get a deal over the line to sign him.



The Frenchman is available on a free transfer this summer and has been attracting interest from a slew of clubs across Europe.











Barcelona’s interest in him has cooled over the last few months, but Manchester United and Juventus are the ones who have been linked with pushing to sign him ahead of next season.



The Italian champions are said to have offered him a five-year contract, but the player is yet to decide which club to join this summer.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has set up a meeting with Rabiot and his entourage, consisting of his representatives and his mother.







The Italian deal-maker is expected to put forward Juventus’ case again and hope to convince the player to make up his mind about moving to Turin.



The Frenchman’s future has been subject to a soap opera since December when PSG suspended him from playing after he refused to sign a new contract.





However, he is likely to make a decision soon as he is edging closer to the time of the summer when pre-season preparations are expected to start at most top clubs.

