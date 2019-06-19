Leeds United Linked Midfielder On Agenda of Second Tier Champions Osasuna

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United linked Ander Iturraspe is attracting interest from Osasuna.



The 30-year-old is a free agent this summer after being released by Athletic Bilbao and the race is on the secure his services heading into the new campaign.











Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has been linked with wanting to take the defensive midfielder to Elland Road, though finances may be tight following the Whites' failure to win promotion to the Premier League.



Now Iturraspe is attracting interest from Osasuna, according to Spanish daily AS.





Osasuna won the Segunda Division last season and are now preparing for the challenges of life in La Liga.







They have been linked with seeing 30-year-old Iturraspe as a good recruit, meaning they could soon make a move to land him.



A product of the Athletic Bilbao youth system, a move to Osasuna would see him less than two hours' drive from Bilbao.





Osasuna finished eight points clear at the top of the Spanish second tier in the recently concluded campaign.



