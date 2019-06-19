XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/06/2019 - 10:27 BST

Manchester City Tipped To Make Offer For Serie A Centre-Back

 




Manchester City are poised to table a bid for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United.

The 27-year-old centre-back is considered one of the best defenders in the world and Napoli have been insistent that they will not sell him in the ongoing transfer window.  

 



Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti is desperate to keep him, but there have been noises about interest in the Senegalese from several clubs across Europe.

Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the centre-back and there has also been talk of Liverpool contacting his agent about a possible move to Merseyside this summer.
 


And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester City are also interested in signing the Napoli defender and are set to slap in an offer for Koulibaly.



It has been claimed Pep Guardiola wants the Napoli star in his squad next season and Manchester City are set to put in a bid of around €95m soon.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has been insistent that he will reject offers for Koulibaly this summer.
 


However, the Italian could consider the offer from Manchester City and could accept it in order to reinvest in other areas of his squad.   
 