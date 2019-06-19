XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/06/2019 - 11:39 BST

Manchester United Edging Into Position For Bruno Fernandes

 




Manchester United are poised to put in their first official bid for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who has also been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Sporting Lisbon after a stellar 2018/19 campaign where he scored 32 goals in 53 appearances.  

 



The Portugal international has been on the short list of several clubs in Europe but he has been a player of interest from a number of teams in the Premier League.

Fernandes has been on Tottenham’s radar as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen but Manchester United are the ones who are pushing to land him.
 


The Red Devils have been in talks with his representatives and according to Portuguese daily Record, they are preparing an offer to take Fernandes to Old Trafford.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add more goals and creativity to his midfield and Fernandes has been a player he has been keen on signing.

The attacking midfielder’s representative met Sporting Lisbon earlier this week and he communicated Manchester United’s desire to the Portuguese giants.
 


Manchester United are keen to push through with the negotiations and take the Portuguese to the north west of England this summer.   
 