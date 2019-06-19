Manchester United Edging Into Position For Bruno Fernandes

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are poised to put in their first official bid for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who has also been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.



The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Sporting Lisbon after a stellar 2018/19 campaign where he scored 32 goals in 53 appearances.











The Portugal international has been on the short list of several clubs in Europe but he has been a player of interest from a number of teams in the Premier League.



Fernandes has been on Tottenham’s radar as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen but Manchester United are the ones who are pushing to land him.





The Red Devils have been in talks with his representatives and according to Portuguese daily Record, they are preparing an offer to take Fernandes to Old Trafford.







Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add more goals and creativity to his midfield and Fernandes has been a player he has been keen on signing.



The attacking midfielder’s representative met Sporting Lisbon earlier this week and he communicated Manchester United’s desire to the Portuguese giants.





Manchester United are keen to push through with the negotiations and take the Portuguese to the north west of England this summer.

