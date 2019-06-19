XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/06/2019 - 10:21 BST

Manchester United Pushing To Land Norwich Defender As Crystal Palace Frustrate On Aaron Wan-Bissaka

 




Manchester United are stepping up efforts on their pursuit of Norwich City full-back Max Aarons as they continue to face frustration in the chase for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Sky Sports News.

The 19-year-old right-back shone in the Norwich team that won the Championship last season and earned promotion to the Premier League.  

 



His performances caught the eye of several clubs in England and he was adjudicated to be the EFL’s Young Player of the Year after a sparkling campaign in the English second tier.

Wan-Bissaka has been Manchester United’s top target, but Crystal Palace have already rejected two offers from the Red Devils and have continued to insist on getting more money.
 


Aarons was identified by the Premier League giants as an alternative to the Crystal Palace defender and it seems the club are now considering their options.



Wan-Bissaka remains their top target, but Manchester United have indicated that they are willing to walk away by stepping up their interest in the Norwich youngster.

The Canaries want to keep hold of Aarons for their forthcoming season in the Premier League, but may be aware that an offer from Manchester United could be hard to resist for the player.
 


The teenage full-back made 41 Championship appearances for Norwich last season and even bagged two goals and six assists for the newly promoted outfit.   
 