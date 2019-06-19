Norwich To Resist Selling Manchester United and Tottenham Linked Max Aarons

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City are set to resist any attempt to snare Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target, Max Aarons away from Carrow Road this summer.



The 19-year-old full-back, adjudicated the EFL Young Player of the Year last season, is wanted by several clubs in the Premier League ahead of next season.













Tottenham have been keeping tabs on him and Manchester United are reportedly prepared to press the accelerator in their pursuit of Aarons this summer.



The youngster has also been touted as a possible replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Crystal Palace, and Norwich are well aware of the pressure they could face to sell him.





But according to the Press Association, the Canaries have made it clear that they have no interest in selling Aarons and they will resist any such offers.







They are yet to receive any enquiries or bids for the teenage full-back and are expected to stonewall any attempts to take him away from the club.



Norwich are preparing for life back in the Premier League and do not want to sell one of their best players ahead of the start of their journey in the top tier.





Aarons is considered a bright young prospect in English football with top clubs keeping an eye on his development.

