Serie A Giants Rival Watford For Midfielder, Touch Base With Agent

AC Milan and Inter have established contact with the agent of Watford linked midfielder Gaston Pereiro to enquire about the possibility of snaring him away from PSV Eindhoven this summer.



The Uruguayan midfielder has enjoyed an impressive campaign with PSV and helped the side to finish runners-up in the Eredivisie during the recently concluded season.











Pereiro finished the season with 10 goals and six assists for his team-mates in the Eredivisie, where he emerged as one of the most prolific creative midfielders.



The 24-year-old has subsequently attracted interest from the Premier League in the form of Watford, who have been in touch with the representatives of the player.





And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Pereiro is now attracting serious interest from the likes of AC Milan and Inter in Serie A.







It is claimed the Milan-based clubs have also held talks with Paco Casal, who represents Pereiro, over the possibility of a move to Italy for his client.



As such, it remains to be seen whether Watford are now willing to steal a march in the race for Pereiro by making a concrete offer to PSV.





The Dutch club are open to cashing in on Pereiro in the summer transfer window, should they receive the right offer in exchange for his services.



Pereiro has just a single year remaining on his contract at the Philips Stadium.



He is part of the Uruguay squad taking part in the Copa America in Brazil this month.

