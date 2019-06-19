Serie A Pair Join Hunt For Crystal Palace Linked Jean Michael Seri

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter and Napoli are assessing the possibility of signing Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri, who has also been linked with Crystal Palace, during the summer transfer window.



Fulham splashed out €30m on the Ivorian last summer but he was one of the expensive recruits who failed to stop the Cottagers from being relegated from the Premier League.











Seri was a regular in the Fulham team until towards the end of the season, but could be offloaded by the London side this summer as they cut costs for life in the Championship.



The 27-year-old was a wanted man amongst many clubs when Fulham signed him and Crystal Palace have been linked with wanting to take him on loan.





Now he also has interest from Serie A and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Inter and Napoli are surveying the options to take Seri away from the Championship outfit during the ongoing window.







Both clubs are appreciative of his qualities and are considering taking him to Italy, but a move depends on players moving out to make space.



It remains to be seen if Seri would prefer to try to stay in the Premier League or instead head to Serie A.





The Ivorian signed a contract with Fulham running initially until 2022 when he joined from Nice.

