XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/06/2019 - 15:53 BST

Serie A Pair Join Hunt For Crystal Palace Linked Jean Michael Seri

 




Inter and Napoli are assessing the possibility of signing Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri, who has also been linked with Crystal Palace, during the summer transfer window.

Fulham splashed out €30m on the Ivorian last summer but he was one of the expensive recruits who failed to stop the Cottagers from being relegated from the Premier League.  

 



Seri was a regular in the Fulham team until towards the end of the season, but could be offloaded by the London side this summer as they cut costs for life in the Championship.

The 27-year-old was a wanted man amongst many clubs when Fulham signed him and Crystal Palace have been linked with wanting to take him on loan.
 


Now he also has interest from Serie A and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Inter and Napoli are surveying the options to take Seri away from the Championship outfit during the ongoing window.



Both clubs are appreciative of his qualities and are considering taking him to Italy, but a move depends on players moving out to make space.

It remains to be seen if Seri would prefer to try to stay in the Premier League or instead head to Serie A. 
 


The Ivorian signed a contract with Fulham running initially until 2022 when he joined from Nice.  
 